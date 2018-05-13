Deadly hit and run Saturday night on I-59 in B'ham

Birmingham police are looking for the person they suspect was involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night on Interstate 59 north at Center Street.

Investigators say the victim was female, but no other details have been released.

Police say this is a sad situation and they want to remind drivers to slow down and pay close attention when driving, especially at night.

