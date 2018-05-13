Deadly hit and run Saturday night on I-59 in B'ham

Hot weather will continue through Mother's Day and Monday with temperatures topping 90-degrees both days with mostly dry conditions continuing.More >>
Hot weather will continue through Mother's Day and Monday with temperatures topping 90-degrees both days with mostly dry conditions continuing.More >>
The plane was found in a wooded area off Whites Gap Road and Scott Lane. Authorities are on the scene.More >>
The plane was found in a wooded area off Whites Gap Road and Scott Lane. Authorities are on the scene.More >>
Birmingham police are looking for the person they suspect was involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday night.More >>
Birmingham police are looking for the person they suspect was involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday night.More >>
The Calera Police Department is investigating after a train hit a car Saturday night.More >>
The Calera Police Department is investigating after a train hit a car Saturday night.More >>
ALDOT will start closing lanes on McFarland Blvd in Tuscaloosa on Sunday as a part of the I-59/20 bridge expansion project.More >>
ALDOT will start closing lanes on McFarland Blvd in Tuscaloosa on Sunday as a part of the I-59/20 bridge expansion project.More >>