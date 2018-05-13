Fred: A hot afternoon for Mother's Day

Hot weather will continue through Mother's Day and Monday with temperatures topping 90-degrees both days with mostly dry conditions continuing.

Our next weather maker in the form of a sub-tropical low-pressure system is developing over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and is beginning to lift north. The incoming moisture will begin to produce showers and thunderstorms spreading from the south and northward across central Alabama.

The most active weather will likely come during the afternoon hours of maximum heating, but some rainfall activity will likely linger through the evening hours.

By mid-week, the shower and thunderstorm activity will become more widespread as the area of low pressure moves directly over the region. The movement of the system will also likely be accompanied by breezy conditions across central Alabama.

The low will likely weaken Wednesday night and Thursday as it becomes absorbed into another system by Friday. However, a cut-off low-pressure system will likely keep the area of disturbed weather over our area through the beginning of the weekend, meaning rain chances will likely linger through at least next Saturday.

