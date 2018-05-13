FIRST ALERT: Heat index near 100 on Monday

A ridge of high pressure is keeping us hot and dry, but a subtropical low will inch northward through the east-central Gulf of Mexico Sunday and may spin a couple of rain bands north just far enough to bring a shower to southeast Alabama, but most areas remain dry and hot with highs ranging from 91-94.

The hot conditions continue Monday as the ridge of high pressure remains in place over the southeast. Then, the changes begin as a subtropical low makes it into the northern Gulf continuing to push moisture our way and again bringing the chance for a shower or thunderstorm to south Alabama counties during the day Monday although most of central Alabama remains dry and hot with afternoon temperatures topping out near 95.

With an increase in moisture, this could also mean a heat index near 100!

The low will enhance the development of showers and thunderstorms especially during the hours of maximum afternoon heating but no severe storms are expected.

A system to the north and west will stall by mid-week, essentially locking our subtropical low in place over the southeast keeping rain chances high through the end of the work-week.

Eventually, this weather pattern will begin to break down allowing the system to move out of our area but long-range forecast models do indicate at least a chance for showers and thunderstorms into next weekend.

Enjoy the Mother's Day sunshine because the weather pattern is about to change.

