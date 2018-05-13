Teacher in IL worked as substitute while facing attempted murder charge

The man had been released on bond after allegedly shooting a man seven times following a traffic dispute. (Source: WBBM/CNN)

CICERO, IL (WBBM/CNN) – Parents say they weren’t told when an Illinois school district suspended a substitute teacher after finding out he had been charged with attempted murder.

Andres Rodriguez, 39, was arrested in July 2017 after allegedly shooting a man multiple times following a traffic dispute.

Police say Rodriguez bumped into a vehicle, leading to a physical fight. He then allegedly shot the victim seven times.

The 39-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and was released on $500,000 bail.

The school district where he worked in Joliet, IL, placed him on paid administrative leave after he was charged.

Two weeks later, Rodriguez reportedly started a new job as a substitute teacher at Unity Junior High School in Cicero, IL.

The school district in Cicero says it placed him on administrative leave in February after learning of the criminal case, and Rodriguez hasn’t been on school grounds since.

Parents expressed concern about officials’ handling of the situation.

"The school didn't do anything to tell us. I mean, aren't they supposed to make us aware of these things that happen to our kids? That's kind of dangerous,” parent Jose Cruz said.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the state board of education isn’t able to take action against Rodriguez’s teaching license unless he is convicted.

Copyright 2018 WBBM via CNN. All rights reserved.