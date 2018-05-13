VIDEO: FL officer charged after beating daughter at school

The officer, Raymond Emilio Rosario, surrendered to authorities on a child abuse charge, and he has been suspended with pay. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

MIAMI-DADE, FL (WPLG/CNN) – A Florida police officer and father is under arrest for allegedly beating his daughter with a belt in front of school employees.

Police say 44-year-old Raymond Emilio Rosario arrived at the Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy's front office March 19 after a teacher called to tell him his 14-year-old daughter was being “disrespectful.”

Surveillance video appears to show Rosario slapping the teenager in the face, grabbing her by the hair and striking her twice on the legs with a belt.

Employees didn’t intervene at the time, instead continuing their business and doing nothing to stop the alleged beating. They did eventually report the incident to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Rosario, a Miami-Dade police officer with a position at an airport, surrendered to authorities for child abuse with no great bodily harm on April 2.

The police department suspended Rosario with pay.

