Who is Birmingham's "Hottest Dog?"

The Animal League of Birmingham put on the contest to raise money for pets in need.

A rescue named Maxx "The Legend of Montevallo" took the top prize but hundreds of dollars in gifts were given to more than 20 award winners!

A big thank you to the Animal League of Birmingham for inviting WBRC's Bree Sison to host the hottest dog contest for the second year.

WBRC's Bakari Savage served as a judge today.

