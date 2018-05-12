Homewood boys secure perfect season with 6A soccer championship

Homewood scored two goals in a two-minute stretch late in the second half to seal a hard-fought 3-0 victory over Fort Payne in the AHSAA Class 6A Boys’ State Soccer Championship match at Huntsville’s John Hunt Soccer Complex Saturday.

The Patriots (24-0-2), coached by Sean McBride, took the lead 1-0 early in the second half when senior forward Eric Hepp scored on an assist from Connor Smith. Hepp, who earned Class 6A state championship MVP, added his second goal at 68:02 driving past

two Wildcats defenders to score. Jackson Wallace tacked on the third goal less than two minutes later.

Fort Payne (19-4-3), coached by Mario Limon, had several good shots on goal thanks to its strong passing and on offense. Christian Hernandez had three shots on goal, one from 30 yards out on a free kick that hooked just over the front bar of the goal that almost tied the match at 1-1 late in the second half.

Homewood goalkeeper Ian Myers had four saves for the Patriots and Luis Ramirez of Fort Payne had one save. The two teams met once earlier in the season and finished in a tie.

The championship was the fifth in school history for Homewood and the first since 2014. Fort Payne won state titles in 2011 and 2015.

