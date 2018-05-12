Vestavia Hills girls win 7A soccer state championship; Boys falls short

Faith Hauberg and Taylor Korn each scored goals Saturday to lift Vestavia Hills to a 2-1 victory over defending state champion McGill-Toolen Catholic in the finals of the 28th annual AHSAA Class 7A Girls’ State Soccer Championships at John Hunt Soccer Complex Saturday.

Hauberg, a junior midfielder, earned MVP honors of the 7A girls’ finals. Her goal came at 25:33 in the first half for Coach Brigid Littleton’s Rebels (22-3-1). Chloe Martin tied the match for Coach Cheryl Flores’ Jackets (18-3-3) early in the second half, but Korn tacked on the winning goal a few minutes later.

Goalkeeper Anna Woodson had five saves for Vestavia, and Bailey Dixon had seven saves for McGill-Toolen.

The championship was the fifth in school history for the Rebels and the first since 2016. McGill-Toolen beat Vestavia 2-0 in last year’s state finals to claim the school’s first-ever state girls’ soccer crown

BOYS

Auburn High School junior goalkeeper Peyton Segrest posted a state-tournament high 18 saves in the Class 7A Boys’ State Soccer Championship match versus Vestavia Hills Saturday, and the Tigers’ defense did the rest en route to a 2-1 victory and the school’s second state title in school history.

Segrest earned MVP honors for the 7A championships with an incredible performance. Coach Bill Ferguson’s Tigers (15-4-0) took an early 1-0 lead with Avery Atkins scoring on a pass from Liam Weikart at 16:36 of the first half. Auburn made is 2-0 midway through the second half on Andrew Cornett’s goal. Josh Storbeck got the assist.

Vestavia Hills (18-6-1) finally got a shot past Segrest with 11:30 to play to close the gap to 2-1. The Rebels, which had 19 shots on goal, were unable to score the rest of the way.

Auburn, by contrast, had just three shots on goal. Rebels’ keeper Brooks Bailey had one save.

The Tigers’ first state championship came in 2012.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.