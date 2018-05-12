John Carroll girls bring home 6A soccer hardware

John Carroll Catholic’s defense limited Gardendale to only one shot in the Class 6A girls’ state soccer championship match Saturday and the Lady Cavaliers pulled out a 2-0 victory to claim the school’s fifth state girls’ title in school history.

Coach Robert Crawford’s team stayed on the offensive the entire match, taking 22 shots over and 12 on goal. However, the Rockets defense also played well to stay within striking distance most of the match.

The girls’ 6A championship match helped close out the 28th AHSAA State Soccer Championships at Huntsville’s John Hunt Soccer Complex.

Class 6A finals MVP Gabby Bernal gave John Carroll (21-3-1) the lead with a goal at 25:10 in the first half. Claire Davies scored the last goal eight minutes later as the Cavs took a 2-0 lead in at halftime. Gardendale (14-6-1), coached by Jennifer Underwood, had a valiant effort on defense led by goalkeeper Lauren Motes. She had 10 saves in the match.

The championship match was the first in school history for Gardendale. John Carroll won state titles in 2000, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 with state titles four of the last five years.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.