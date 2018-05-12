Wes: Hot, dry for Mother’s Day

You can tell we are dealing with a very dry type of heat over Alabama. It actually feels quite comfy this evening after a day with highs in the 90s. You can expect a mostly clear sky overnight, with lows in the 60s. After a comfy start on Mother’s Day, temperatures will surge into the 90s again. Dry weather will continue with lots of sunshine throughout the day and a clear sky tomorrow night.

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN AND STORMS NEXT WEEK: Tonight I’m tracking a low pressure system over Florida that will eventually bring rain to our region. This system will cross the gulf over the next two days, with moisture increasing across Alabama by Tuesday. I would plan on watering the lawn and garden tomorrow and on Monday. However, we should finally see a big increase in the coverage of showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. This unsettled pattern will continue through the end of next week as the low pressure system lifts north across the state. I know there are lots of graduations happening next Friday so hopefully the scattered showers and storms will dissipate before the ceremonies kickoff. Rain could impact the area at about anytime on Wednesday and Thursday; however, the wet weather should be more limited to the afternoon by the weekend. A stronger thunderstorm can’t be ruled out however no organized severe weather is expected. Rain chances will remain elevated next weekend as the low pressure system slowly exits the region. So I would factor in the possibility of wet weather impacts for next Saturday. I will have updates at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. Meteorologist Fred Hunter will also be in with updates at 5 a.m. Sunday morning. You can also find updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

