Woman dies, man airlifted after Jacksonville plane crash

A woman died and a man was airlifted after a plane crashed in Jacksonville.

The plane was found in a wooded area off Whites Gap Road and Scott Lane. Authorities are on the scene.

The woman was in her 20s. The man has been transported to a Huntsville hospital.

The small-engine plane broke into pieces during the wreck, with part of it catching on fire.

