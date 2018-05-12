Woman dies, man airlifted after Jacksonville plane crash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL



By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

A woman died and a man was airlifted after a plane crashed in Jacksonville.

The plane was found in a wooded area off Whites Gap Road and Scott Lane. Authorities are on the scene.

The woman was in her 20s. The man has been transported to a Huntsville hospital.

The small-engine plane broke into pieces during the wreck, with part of it catching on fire.

We will provide more updates when they are available.

