100 Alabama Miles Challenge kicks off at Railroad Park

The kickoff for a statewide challenge aimed at making Alabama healthier was today at Railroad Park

The 100 Alabama Miles Challenge hopes to get us walking, running, hiking, biking or swimming 100 miles each year thru the state's beautiful parks and waterways.

The initiative is a collaboration of Alabama companies, schools, non-profits and publicly funded offices.

Army Veteran and Dancing With The Stars alum Noah Gallaway is serving as the official spokesperson for this public health challenge, which can be accomplished by covering just two miles a week!

