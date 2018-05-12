Calera police working wreck involving train and vehicle on Hwy 2 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Calera police working wreck involving train and vehicle on Hwy 25

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
CALERA, AL (WBRC) -

The Calera Police Department are advising drivers plan an alternate route around Hwy 25 after a crash between a train and vehicle.

Authorities say the railroad crossing will be blocked "for the next couple of hours."

We will provide more details when they become available.

