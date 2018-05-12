Calera police investigating wreck involving train and vehicle - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Calera police investigating wreck involving train and vehicle

(Source: Raycom Images) (Source: Raycom Images)
CALERA, AL (WBRC) -

The Calera Police Department is investigating after a train hit a car Saturday night.

Police advised drivers to plan an alternate route around Hwy 25 after that crash.

The railroad crossing at Highway 25 was blocked for a couple of hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

We will provide more details, including if anyone was injured in the incident, when they are made available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly