Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive works toward annual goal of 200,000 pounds of food

Volunteers at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama are totaling up the number of donated canned goods collected Saturday.

Letter carriers in Birmingham went from mailbox to mailbox, picking up food donations for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

This food drive is the largest of the year, which comes right at the most important time for the food bank.

Their food supply decreases in the hotter months when the need spikes.

"A lot of kids that are out of school, normally they would be relying on that free or reduced-price lunch at school, and they're not having that. So we really need to boost our inventory so we're able to provide those meals and fill those gaps," said Elizabeth Wix with the COmmunity Foodbank of Central Alabama.

Their goal this year is to collect 200,000 pounds of food.

To learn how you can donate, go to www.feedingal.org.

