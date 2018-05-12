Student-led summit brainstorms ways to address life issues

Hundreds of Birmingham students are discovering the power of their voices.

Saturday, students met at the Boutwell Auditorium for a city-wide, youth-led discussion and action summit.

SIR Male Mentoring and Development Initiative organized the #Popoff summit to encourage students to brainstorm ways to address issues in their lives such as race relations, gun violence and mental health.

Once the students come up with solution, their ideas will be given to city leaders to make a difference.

"And I want to say to the adults, sometimes we have to stop and listen. And it's not that they know everything. We need their youth, and we need their energy and, we need their information, and they need our wisdom. So we have to do this together," said SIR Male Mentoring Director and CEO Angela Williams.

The summit ended with voter registration, information about job internship opportunities, and a financial literacy workshop for parents.

