Trump: Congress should get spending bills done before break - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump: Congress should get spending bills done before break

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is urging the Senate to get its work done on funding before the August break, "or NOT GO HOME."

The president tweeted Saturday that "Wall and Border Security should be included." He also said that he is "waiting for approval of almost 300 nominations, worst in history."

Trump blamed Democrats for "doing everything possible to obstruct."

The president's push for speedy action on spending measures and nominations, followed a recent letter from a group of Senate Republicans pressing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cancel the August recess later this year. That effort was led by Sen. David Perdue of Georgia.

The Senate Republicans said that spending more time on their pending work is particularly critical when Congress is facing what they call "historic obstruction" by Democrats.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations

    R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-05-11 13:51:35 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-05-13 01:13:29 GMT
    (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>

  • In Kentucky, an early test of teachers' new political power

    In Kentucky, an early test of teachers' new political power

    Saturday, May 12 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-05-12 15:36:28 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-13 00:54:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, teachers from across Kentucky gather inside the state Capitol to rally for increased funding and to protest changes to their state funded pension system in Frankfort, Ky. Thousa...(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, teachers from across Kentucky gather inside the state Capitol to rally for increased funding and to protest changes to their state funded pension system in Frankfort, Ky. Thousa...
    Teachers hoping to sustain their momentum from spring protests face an early test in Kentucky as scores of educators are running for seats in the state legislature.More >>
    Teachers hoping to sustain their momentum from spring protests face an early test in Kentucky as scores of educators are running for seats in the state legislature.More >>

  • Tesla with Autopilot slams into truck stopped at red light

    Tesla with Autopilot slams into truck stopped at red light

    Saturday, May 12 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-05-12 22:52:30 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-05-12 23:53:49 GMT
    (South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...(South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...
    A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck on a Utah roadway at 60 mph apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot...More >>
    A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck on a Utah roadway at 60 mph apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot feature was engaged.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly