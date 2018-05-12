Mutual admiration: Waffle House hero meets Parkland students - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mutual admiration: Waffle House hero meets Parkland students

MIAMI (AP) - The man who wrestled an AR-15 from a gunman attacking a Waffle House in Tennessee has met with students from the Parkland high school where 17 people were killed.

James Shaw Jr. and the teenagers met in Miami Saturday and shared photos of their encounter.

"I met one of my heros today," Shaw tweeted with his picture with Emma Gonzalez.

David Hogg tweeted his own selfie with Shaw, saying "lots of work ahead but young people will win."

Another image shows Shaw with 15 of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students.

The Parkland students have vowed to vowed to change gun laws to prevent future mass shootings. Shaw said it was a joy to see the fire and inspiration in their eyes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • In Kentucky, an early test of teachers' new political power

    In Kentucky, an early test of teachers' new political power

    Saturday, May 12 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-05-12 15:36:28 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-05-12 23:59:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, teachers from across Kentucky gather inside the state Capitol to rally for increased funding and to protest changes to their state funded pension system in Frankfort, Ky. Thousa...(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, teachers from across Kentucky gather inside the state Capitol to rally for increased funding and to protest changes to their state funded pension system in Frankfort, Ky. Thousa...
    Teachers hoping to sustain their momentum from spring protests face an early test in Kentucky as scores of educators are running for seats in the state legislature.More >>
    Teachers hoping to sustain their momentum from spring protests face an early test in Kentucky as scores of educators are running for seats in the state legislature.More >>

  • R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations

    R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-05-11 13:51:35 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-05-12 23:54:56 GMT
    (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>

  • Tesla with Autopilot slams into truck stopped at red light

    Tesla with Autopilot slams into truck stopped at red light

    Saturday, May 12 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-05-12 22:52:30 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-05-12 23:53:49 GMT
    (South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...(South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...
    A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck on a Utah roadway at 60 mph apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot...More >>
    A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck on a Utah roadway at 60 mph apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot feature was engaged.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly