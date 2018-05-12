Signed and sealed: Queen's gives consent to Harry's marriage - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Signed and sealed: Queen's gives consent to Harry's marriage

(Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). The signature of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II atop the 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham Palace in Lon... (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). The signature of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II atop the 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham Palace in Lon...
(Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). The 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday May 11, 2018. Britain's Queen Elizabet... (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). The 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday May 11, 2018. Britain's Queen Elizabet...
(Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). Bearing the names of Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, the 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham... (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). Bearing the names of Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, the 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham...
(Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). The 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday May 11, 2018. Britain's Queen Elizabet... (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). The 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday May 11, 2018. Britain's Queen Elizabet...
(Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). The 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday May 11, 2018. Britain's Queen Elizabet... (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). The 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday May 11, 2018. Britain's Queen Elizabet...

LONDON (AP) - Buckingham Palace has released an image of the handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth II gives her consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle.

The Instrument of Consent image was released Saturday - a week before Harry is to marry the American actress at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The document, illuminated on vellum, features a design to the left of the text that incorporates a red dragon, the symbol of Wales. The design to the right features a rose, the national flower of the United States.

Under British law, the first six people in the line of succession to the throne must obtain the queen's permission to wed.

Harry was fifth in line when he and Markle got engaged. He was bumped to sixth with the birth of his brother's son Prince Louis last month.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tesla with Autopilot slams into truck stopped at red light

    Tesla with Autopilot slams into truck stopped at red light

    Saturday, May 12 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-05-12 22:52:30 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 3:53 AM EDT2018-05-13 07:53:47 GMT
    (South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...(South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...

    The crash, in which the Tesla driver was injured, comes as federal safety agencies investigate the performance of Tesla's semi-autonomous driving system.

    More >>

    The crash, in which the Tesla driver was injured, comes as federal safety agencies investigate the performance of Tesla's semi-autonomous driving system.

    More >>

  • Ukraine computer involved in Tennessee elections attack

    Ukraine computer involved in Tennessee elections attack

    Friday, May 11 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-05-11 17:14:22 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-13 04:15:18 GMT
    A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections. (Source: Pixabay)A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections. (Source: Pixabay)

    A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.

    More >>

    A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.

    More >>

  • Mutual admiration as Parkland students celebrate milestones

    Mutual admiration as Parkland students celebrate milestones

    Saturday, May 12 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-05-12 22:26:57 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-13 04:15:15 GMT
    The man who took an AR-15 rifle from a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House met with students from the Parkland high school where 17 people were killed.More >>
    The man who took an AR-15 rifle from a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House met with students from the Parkland high school where 17 people were killed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly