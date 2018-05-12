FIRST ALERT: Rainy, stormy pattern arrives next week

A summer-like temperature pattern will continue this weekend, with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s today and for Mother’s Day. The dry days are starting to add up and I would plan on watering the lawn and garden this weekend. Dry weather will continue through tomorrow, with a clear sky overnight and sunshine for tomorrow. Lows at night will be in the mid-60s.

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS NEXT WEEK: Changes are coming next week as a subtropical low tracks across the Gulf of Mexico and lifts into Alabama from the south. This system will finally bring some beneficial rainfall to our state. Monday will be a dry day for the most part; however clouds will increase late Monday, with a chance for scattered showers and storms over southern areas by the evening. Scattered storms and showers will become increasingly likely during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A stronger thunderstorm can’t be ruled out however no organized severe weather is expected. Rain chances will remain elevated next weekend as the low pressure system slowly exits the region. So I would factor in the possibility of wet weather impacts for next Saturday.

