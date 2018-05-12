20 Clay-Chalkville High School seniors won't walk at graduation after vandalism

Jefferson County school leaders say 20 seniors won't walk at Clay-Chalkville High School's graduation later this month due to vandalism at the high school this week.

Whitlee Lusk, a spokesperson for the school system, says the students were suspended and they must make restitution. Lusk didn't know the exact amount of restitution because they are still getting estimates, but says it will likely be in the $5,000-$10,000 range.

It's still unclear exactly what the vandalism at the school included.

Lusk says the students will receive their diplomas, but will not be allowed to participate in the graduation march.

We have reached out to Jefferson County Sheriff's officials to see if the students will face criminal charges. Sgt. Jack Self says they are looking into the matter.

