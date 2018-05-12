Shooting victim airlifted to UAB after possible road rage incident in Alabaster

Alabaster police say a person was airlifted to UAB Hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Interstate Chevron on Highway 31.

Police say they are talking to two people of interest at this time and the shooting appears to have stemmed from a road rage incident that began on Simmsville Road and ended at the Interstate Chevron.

Anyone who saw any interaction between a white four door sedan and a black 4 door sedan around the time of the shooting in the area of Simmsville Road or Hwy 31, is asked to call Alabaster Police at 205-663-7401.

