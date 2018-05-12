Man arrested for stealing packages in Ross Bridge Community

Police have arrested a Bessemer man for stealing packages from the Ross Bridge community.

Marcus Damonn Tubbs, 34, is charged with theft of property.

Earlier this week, Hoover Police posted a video on Facebook of the suspect stealing a package from the front porch of a residence and driving away in a Volvo SUV.

Detectives learned the Volvo was stolen from another jurisdiction and began working together with detectives from that agency to locate the suspect.

Tubbs is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $16,000 bond.

