Man arrested for stealing packages in Ross Bridge Community

Alabaster police say a person was airlifted to UAB Hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Interstate Chevron on Highway 31.More >>
Alabaster police say a person was airlifted to UAB Hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Interstate Chevron on Highway 31.More >>
Police have arrested a Bessemer man for stealing packages from the Ross Bridge community.More >>
Police have arrested a Bessemer man for stealing packages from the Ross Bridge community.More >>
An unseasonably mild beginning to the weekend with temperatures well above average through Mother's Day.More >>
An unseasonably mild beginning to the weekend with temperatures well above average through Mother's Day.More >>
Remember four year old Austin Perine who recently made national headlines for feeding the homeless in Birmingham? Well, he's at it again living his motto of "showing love."More >>
Remember four year old Austin Perine who recently made national headlines for feeding the homeless in Birmingham? Well, he's at it again living his motto of "showing love."More >>
Paul Littlejohn III is out of jail , but will he still serve an active role in Judge Sue Bell Cobb's campaign? It’s a question that still hasn't been answered more than 24 hours since Littlejohn turned himself in to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for allegedly violating the state's sex offender's law.More >>
Paul Littlejohn III is out of jail , but will he still serve an active role in Judge Sue Bell Cobb's campaign? It’s a question that still hasn't been answered more than 24 hours since Littlejohn turned himself in to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for allegedly violating the state's sex offender's law.More >>