Company delays planned Huntsville-to-Orlando flights

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A small airline is delaying plans for daily flights between Huntsville, Alabama, and Orlando, Florida.

Silver Airways tells al.com that flights on the route are being pushed back because of factors outside its control.

The Florida-based company announced plans in February for daily, nonstop flights between Huntsville and Orlando beginning May 23. It offered introductory rates of $99 through Dec. 19.

Silver Airways' website now advertises flights beginning Sept. 13. Prices start at $99.99 one way and vary by the day of travel.

The company plans to use European ATR-600 turboprop aircraft, which haven't been used for commercial flights in the United States previously. Spokeswoman Misty Stoller says it's taking longer than expected to get federal approval for the airplanes.

