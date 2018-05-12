Chicago bishop Curry to speak at royal wedding ceremony - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chicago bishop Curry to speak at royal wedding ceremony

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magni... (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magni...

LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace says the head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, will speak at the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

Curry, from Chicago, will give the address - a sermon - at the May 19 event in Windsor. He will join the dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. David Conner, and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will officiate at the service.

Welby has baptized Markle ahead of her marriage to Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who is the supreme governor of the Church of England.

Curry is the first African-American to have served as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, an offshoot of the Church of England in the United States. It is part of the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

