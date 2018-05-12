4-year-old makes donation to Firehouse Ministries in Birmingham

Remember four-year-old Austin Perine who recently made national headlines for feeding the homeless in Birmingham? Well, he's at it again living his motto of "showing love."



This week, little Austin donated $5,000 to help the Firehouse Ministries reach its goal in building a new facility to help men, women and children.

That facility is scheduled to go on an empty lot near Second Avenue and Sixth Street North in Birmingham.

The City of Birmingham Mayor's Office posted this on its Facebook page:



"His story underscores what's before us: Birmingham is a city that is on the move and in demand,'' Mayor Randall Woodfin said. 'If we can have 4-year-olds who understand the mission of the Fire House Ministries, as adults, we should get behind that as well.' Go Austin!"

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

