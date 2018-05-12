Fred: A dry weekend ahead

An unseasonably mild beginning to the weekend with temperatures well above average through Mother's Day.

The dry conditions should continue as well as high pressure maintains its strength over the Southeast.

Most locations will reach at least 90 degrees this afternoon and Sunday with a few warmer locations even hitting 95 by Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances increase next week with a subtropical area of low pressure over the Gulf migrating north over Alabama with only isolated to scattered rain areas Monday.

Rain will be more widespread Tuesday through Thursday and conditions will bring high rain chances especially during the hours of maximum heating.

Although there is a chance for a few thunderstorms no severe weather is expected at this time.

