Hiring campaign aides could come with a new set of rules following arrest of an aide for an AL governor candidate

Paul Littlejohn III is out of jail , but will he still serve an active role in Judge Sue Bell Cobb's campaign? It’s a question that still hasn't been answered more than 24 hours since Littlejohn turned himself in to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for allegedly violating the state's sex offender's law.

This comes as the Cobb campaign released a new ad on social media. It features this dancing man in a tutu with the message to not get distracted---with the tag line "focus on the issue, not the sideshow."



It's unclear if this ad is in response to this latest controversy. Will this situation affect the campaign? John Saxon, who chaired Bill Clinton’s Alabama campaign in 1992 and 1996 said he doesn’t think it will.



"I don’t think it’s a story that has legs and will be a major problem,” he said. “ There are serious issues. Judge Cobb, Walt Maddox , and Representative field are good candidates . They are going to slug it out on the issues and that’s the way it should be,” he continued.



Saxon , said this situation will have another impact on campaigns moving forward.

"In the future campaigns have got to do a better job of vetting the candidates and if you have someone who has a sex offense in the background that means there is a different set of rules now. We can debate whether or not they should apply, but they are there and they do apply. You got a register there are just certain places you can't be."



He said campaigns may not have the money to provide background checks on everyone , but they'll still need to do it.



“Campaigns are going to have to learn to vet their employees and their volunteers to avoid this kind of problem in the future,” said Saxon.



WBRC reached out to the Cobb’s campaign several times for comment . Our attempts were unsuccessful. We have not received a response at this time.



