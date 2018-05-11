Trussville homeowner complains of neglect after water pipe issue caused a big crack in kitchen floor

Talladega City School superintendent Terry Roller is resigning to take a job with the state.More >>
A woman in Trussville contacted our On your Side Investigators about water pipe issues in her home. She feels the company that built the home is ignoring her repeated calls for help.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Department of Human resources said they only have 30 foster homes, but a total of 138 children in the system in the area.More >>
ALDOT will start closing lanes on McFarland Blvd in Tuscaloosa on Sunday as a part of the I-59/20 bridge expansion project.More >>
The forecast remains clear and mild this evening with temperatures in the 70s. Expect overnight lows in the 60s.More >>
