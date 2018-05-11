Talladega City School superintendent steps down to take job with - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Talladega City School superintendent steps down to take job with state

Terry Roller (Source: Terry Roller)
TALLADEGA, AL (WBRC) -

Talladega City School superintendent Terry Roller is resigning to take a job with the state.

Roller is going to be an assistant state superintendent beginning June 1. He's served as superintendent in Talladega for nearly two years.

Roller's new position includes primarily leading and supporting the oversight of the Montgomery Public Schools state intervention carried out by the state department.

