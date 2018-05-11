Tuscaloosa Co. facing major foster home shortage

Tuscaloosa County is facing a huge shortage of foster homes, making it difficult for staff to find good safe places for foster children.

Tuscaloosa County Department of Human resources said they only have 30 foster homes, but a total of 138 children in the system in the area.

Many of the kids have been through traumatic situations a supervisor says and to have to go to group homes sometimes outside of their communities is not ideal.

"We have challenges when kids come into care needing an emergency placement for that kid. We just really that everybody can open their heart, open their homes for our kids. They need loving short-term homes,” said Tuscaloosa County DHR Supervisor Laura Jones.

Families interested in checking out orientations on May 17 and June 21 can find more information at www.dhr.alabama.gov or by calling 205-562-5927.

