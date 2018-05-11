Tuscaloosa lane closures at I-59/McFarland Blvd. start Sunday

ALDOT will start closing lanes on McFarland Blvd in Tuscaloosa on Sunday as a part of the I-59/20 bridge expansion project.

Drivers can expect the turning lanes on the intersection of McFarland Blvd and I-59/20 to be down to just one lane for the next year to 18 months. That's 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We've got construction going on up and down I-59/20 in Tuscaloosa it's causing a huge problem as far as traffic goes,” said driver James Jones Jr.

“You know, we understand the frustration and we're trying to do everything we can to improve traffic in Tuscaloosa and this is a part of it,” said John McWilliams, ALDOT West Alabama spokesman.

The lane closures are needed so workers can work on the $83.4 million interstate project to add lanes and install a crimson-colored suspension bridge.

“Will be built as the gateway of Tuscaloosa so it's something who live in Tuscaloosa can definitely take pride in,” said McWilliams.

McWilliams said adding a third lane on I-59/20 between Exit 73 and Exit 77 is a part of the road expansion.

“The City of Tuscaloosa has grown by 10.2 percent since the last census and it's one of the faster growing major cities in Alabama and it's something we are trying to do keep up with that growth,” he said.

However, drivers worry more roadwork will bring more congestion.

“Now you put Mother's Day weekend and it compounds ten fold,” said McWilliams.

ALDOT urges drivers to watch out for road workers starting Sunday night, pay close attention to the lane closure here and drive safe.

