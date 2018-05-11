Former Auburn assistant football coach with ALS rappels Riverchase Galleria offices

Former Auburn University assistant football coach Frank Orgel, suffers from ALS, rappels 19 floors in the annual Over The Edge in Hoover. The event took place at the offices at 3000 Riverchase.

"This disease is tough," said Orgel. "If I can live with ALS then I certainly can handle rappelling 19 floors."

Coach Orgel is joined by former Auburn player Reese Dismukes. The Over the Edge event raised more than $150,000 for ALS, MS and Parkinson's.

