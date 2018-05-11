How to tell if a snake is poisonous

Family members say an Alabama man bitten by a coral snake is now doing better but still has a long road ahead of him.

Jeffery Phillips was bitten last week when he mistook the snake for a king snake. Experts say the two look the same, but there are differences.

“You have the same color, but it is a different connection of those colors. If the red and yellow touches each other that means it’s poisonous,” said Buddy Hawkins, who owns Cahaba Snake Trap in Vestavia Hills.

Hawkins sells traps that allow people to dispose of venomous snakes without ever touching them.

