Tiny house village for homeless veterans closer to being a reality

A group in Walker County is making progress on a tiny house village for homeless veterans.

Forever and Always Patriots is hoping to break ground this month on a property in Sumiton that was donated to the nonprofit organization.

"Our goal for the village is to have 20 homes," said Toni Blanton, the treasure of the group.

The village will also have a counselor's building and a courtyard for veterans to get to know one another, according to Blanton.

Forever and Always Patriots currently has a tiny house that is 90 percent completed. The goal is to relocate that home to the village property in the next three months. The other houses will be built on site.

"Each tiny home will be a one bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen combination. Each one will be furnished for our veterans," said Blanton.

Co-founder of the organization, Michelle Phillips, said the ideal for the tiny house village came about because there are not enough resources in Walker County to help veterans. Phillips was inspired to take action after the death of her father who was a Marine Corp veteran.

"He was very passionate about homeless veterans, and I do it to honor him," explained Phillips.

Forever and Always Patriots still needs financial help to finish the tiny house village. The group is currently taking part in a red shirt campaign. Members are selling shirts and wearing them on Fridays to honor veterans. All the money raised goes to help build the tiny houses. If you would like to make a donation, you can send an email to foreverandalwayspatriots@gmail.com or go to the group's Facebook page.

The tiny house village is not the only way the organization is helping veterans. Forever and Always Patriots has teamed up with Forgotten Tails Rescue to help veterans adopt pets and experience the unconditional love they offer.

"These veterans deserve everything we can do for them and so much more," said Blanton.

