100 Black Men of Birmingham hosting gun buyback

There have been 33 homicides in Birmingham this year. The majority of them are gun-related deaths.

That's why Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin has called for the guns to be put down. It’s also why the group 100 Black Men of Birmingham is hosting a gun buyback Saturday.

“This is the first time we've done this and we're nervously excited about it,” said group member Iva Williams.

The event will be held Saturday, May 12 from 2-6 p.m. on the side parking lot of Crown Bar and Lounge on 19th Street in Ensley as part of a community appreciation day.

Williams says the buyback is mainly targeted towards two specific groups of people:

“No. 1, grandparents, parents who may have had a gun in the house for a long time and don't really know how to get rid of it,” he said. “Also, we're hoping people will come here with a spirit of change - changing from a life of crime and drugs to a good life.”

“I see everyday guys leave here and don't come back, whether it's jail or death,” said George Walker, owner of the Bar and Lounge.

Having a desire to see that change is why Walker was willing to have the event held at his business. But he wants folks to know it is a safe place to come.

“You don't have to worry about getting questioned. You turn it in, we negotiate a price and that's it. We won't be trying to apprehend anyone for anything. We just trying to make the community safer - that's it,” Walker explains.

