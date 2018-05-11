A wedding and a proposal: Brother and sister team up for a memorable night

Last Saturday was a special day for Amie Murphree of Somerville, Ala. You see, it was her wedding day, and her marriage to Colter Calhoun was something Amie had dreamed about for years. Yet in the midst of Amie’s joy came overwhelming excitement for her brother Matthew and his girlfriend Savannah.

Amie knew that Matthew Murphree and Savannah Gore were in love, so she came up with a plan to make her wedding unforgettable for more than just the bride and the groom. What if she talked with Matthew about proposing to Savannah during her own reception? Talk they did, as brother and sister came up with their grand plan: Instead of throwing her bouquet over her shoulder to her bridesmaids, Amie would turn around and hand her bouquet to Savannah. That’s when Matthew would take over.

In what turned out to be special day for two couples, Amie and Colter were married while Matthew and Savannah were engaged!

What’s next? Amie is working in the Huntsville area while her husband is finishing school. Meanwhile, Matthew and Savannah are attending Calhoun Community College and are now officially planning a wedding for next spring.

Brides and grooms present and future, brought together on an unforgettable day. It doesn’t get any better!

