Upscale bowling alley coming to Tuscaloosa

The sights and sounds of bowling balls rolling down lanes lined with black lights are coming soon to Tuscaloosa.

"This sounds like from what I've heard, something that would be pretty exciting," City Councilman Kip Tyner said.

Tyner talked with representatives with Bowlero about taking over the old Bruno's grocery site on McFarland several months ago.

The upscale bowling alley and game room will open here in early 2019.

"They were looking for a place to have entertainment, mostly from the college age up to adults," Tyner explained.

It's one of two new businesses moving into abandoned spaces along McFarland Boulevard.

Crunch, a fitness gym, advertised it's coming to this 53,000 sq. ft. building that once housed Gander Mountain Sports Retail.

"I think you're going to see more activities like this pop up, more businesses like this that have an entertainment and quality of life component to it," said Jim Page, President of West Alabama Chamber of Commerce.

WBRC reached out to Crunch about when it could open their new site in Tuscaloosa.

From what's currently on company's website, this could be Crunch's first gym in Alabama.

