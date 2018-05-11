Registration open for summer camps at Hoover Met Complex

If you're looking for summer activities for your children, you can still register them for sports camp at the Hoover Met Complex. The first week of camp is scheduled to begin on June 4.

"That will be an all sports camp week where we will focus on diversity of sports," explained Jamie Cox, the Sports Coordinator at Hoover Met Complex.

There will be different camps each week going though the end of July.

“We will have specific weeks that focus on teaching instruction and skill development of sports, like basketball, soccer, flag football and volleyball,” said Cox.

Parents have until the Tuesday before the camp starts to register their children. That's as long as there are still spots available.

“You don’t have to be a resident of Hoover to enjoy our summer sports camps. We will host kids from all over the area whether you are from the Birmingham Metro or as far away as Tuscaloosa,” continued Cox.

The camps are open to children from the ages of five to 13. They will learn from local coaches, who will teach them the fundamentals of each sport.

"We hope to have plenty of kids who have never played the sport; so, we can introduce them to whether it’s soccer, flag football, or basketball, " said Cox.

He also said the goal is to have fun and enjoy a little competition while learning about the different sports. Campers will be paired with children of the same age and skill level.

"The campers will experience some brand new facilities here at the Hoover Met Complex, including a brand new natural grass baseball field and maybe some time to play down at the Hoover Met Stadium," said Cox.

This is the second year the Hoover Met Complex has offered summer camps. Cox expects a lot of children who attended last year to be back this summer.

"We are expanding our camps, we have more to offer, and we have more space this year," explained Cox.

If you are interested in sending your children to the sports camps, you can find more information at hoovermetcomplex.com.

