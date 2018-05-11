Elderly man with dementia takes gun to Fultondale Elementary, mistakes school for outdoors store

There was a scary moment at Fultondale Elementary School today. A man showed up at the school with a shotgun, but it turns out the man, who police said was about 80 years old, suffers from issues with dementia.

He thought the school was an outdoors store, Grabow Outdoors, and was looking to have his gun repaired.

The school went on soft lockdown for only a few minutes according to school officials.

The man was stopped by police as he was leaving the school property.

"Luckily this was an honest mistake, but it could have ended badly for him because when we stopped him we didn't know this was an honest mistake. So we took him down and approached him like it was an active shooter. He didn't get hurt. Nobody is hurt at the school and the lockdown was pulled off the school," Fultondale Police Department Lt. W.A. Rogers said.

The man was not arrested. The school was recently used by the Fultondale Police Department in an active shooter situation. In fact, the officers involved in that training exercise approached the man today.

