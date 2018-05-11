FEMA helping tornado victims in Calhoun, Cullman, Etowah counties

FEMA and other government agencies will set up shop in three tornado-affected counties in Alabama.

Calhoun, Cullman and Etowah counties are still recovering from the March 19 tornado.

Recovery centers will open on Monday at the Jacksonville Community Center, Cullman City Hall and the Rainbow City Recreation Center.

Here is a full list of times and locations:

Calhoun County:

Jacksonville First Baptist Church (May 12)

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Jacksonville Community Center (May 14-26)

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Etowah County:

Rainbow City Recreation Center (May 14-26)

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cullman County:

Cullman City Hall (May 14-26)

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

