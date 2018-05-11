J-P: Temperatures remain in the lower 90s this weekend

The sky will remain mostly clear tonight with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Rain chances are limited over the next few days.

If you are attending an event or plan to work in the yard, be sure to drink plenty of water and put on the sunscreen. Temperatures will be most comfortable and before 10 a.m. and then rise into the lower 90s.

Mother’s Day starts off nice and in the mid-60s but finishes hot and near record heat territory. By the afternoon, you will be looking for some air conditioning.

Next week, the weather pattern shifts to a muggier one and with better chances for showers and storms.

Low pressure in the Gulf will track northward and across Alabama on Tuesday and into Wednesday. That will mean a spike in shower and storm development. Even after that system fizzles, muggy air remains and scattered showers and storms are possible daily. This is great news for your lawn. It appears we are no entering an early summertime pattern.

