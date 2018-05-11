Man, 22, charged with attempted murder after shots fired at Birmingham police officer

A 22-year-old man is in the Jefferson County Jail charged with attempted murder of a Birmingham police officer and receiving stolen property.

Marquis Clayton was arrested Wednesday by the Birmingham Police Department Crime Reduction Team (CRT).

Birmingham police say on April 10 he was driving a vehicle officers from the South Precinct were pursuing that had been stolen from a robbery earlier that day.

It was also reported the suspect in the robbery was armed.

During the pursuit, police say the driver of the stolen vehicle fired multiple shots at one of the officers that was pursuing him.

For safety concerns the officers fell back from the vehicle they were pursuing.

The vehicle was found wrecked in the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue North, however the suspect had already left the scene.

After Birmingham Police Homicide Detectives completed their investigation it was presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Clayton is in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $110,000.

