Cobb aide arrested for sex offender registration violation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A campaign worker for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sue Bell Cobb was arrested on charges that he failed to comply with registration requirements and restrictions as a registered sex offender.

Local media report that Paul Littlejohn was arrested Thursday. Littlejohn is director of Cobb's Jefferson County field office. He is also a registered sex offender following a 1985 rape conviction.

The charges accuse Littlejohn of working too close to a school or daycare and failing to update his employment with state authorities. Littlejohn works at a church which operates a day care. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.

As a registered sex offender, Littlejohn is prohibited from living or working near schools.

Cobb said she will make a decision after reviewing the facts of the case.

