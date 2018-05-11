Tuscaloosa police looking for woman accused of slapping Chick-fil-A employee

Tuscaloosa police are searching for a woman wanted in a harassment investigation.
A TPD spokesperson says the woman is accused of slapping an employee at the Chick-fil-A inside University Mall.
Police say this is a harassment investigation, rather than an assault investigation, because there were no physical signs of injury on the victim.
TPD asks anyone with information to contact them, or make a confidential call to Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers at 205-752-STOP.
