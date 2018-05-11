Jill: The heat continues to intensify

Hot and dry to end the week! Temperatures will climb most places into the lower 90s. The plus today is that it is not going to be humid out. Tonight will be nice weather for camping and temperatures will fall back into the middle 60s.



There are a ton of events happening on Saturday and most are outdoors. If you are attending an event or plan to work in the yard, be sure to drink plenty of water and lather on the sunscreen. Temperatures will be most comfortable and tolerable before 10 a.m. and then rise into the lower 90s.



Mother’s Day starts off nice and in the middle 60s, but finishes hot and near-record heat territory. Next week, the weather pattern shifts to a muggier one and with better chances for showers and storms.



A weak area of low pressure in the Gulf will track northward and across Alabama on Tuesday and into Wednesday. That will mean a spike in shower and storm development.



Even after that system fizzles, muggy air remains and scattered showers and storms are possible daily. This is great news for our lawn and garden.



Tracking hot temperatures on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.