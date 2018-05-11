Braised Chicken with artichokes and peppadews

Ingredients:

5 bone-in, skin-off chicken thighs

Kosher salt and pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup quartered artichokes plus ¼ cup marinating liquid

1 cup pitted green olives, sliced

1 head garlic, cut in half crosswise

1 lemon, thinly sliced

4 sprigs fresh thyme

½ cup marinated peppadew peppers, cut in half

1 cup chicken stock

3 cups cooked brown rice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.

Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy skillet and sear the chicken on both sides.

Transfer chicken to an oven-proof baking dish.

Top chicken with artichokes and their reserved liquid, olives, garlic halves, lemon, thyme and peppers.

Pour chicken broth over chicken mixture and cover pan tightly with aluminum foil.

Braise in the oven for 1 hour or until tender.

Serve chicken, sauce, and vegetables over brown rice.

