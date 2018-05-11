The Latest: Trump tells CEOs he wants more cars built in US

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's meeting with automakers (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is telling automakers he wants more cars built in the U.S. He's talking with CEOs about environmental controls, fuel economy standards and manufacturing.

The president says they'll discuss the "manufacturing of millions of more cars within the United States, for Michigan, for Ohio, for Pennsylvania" and states like South Carolina and North Carolina.

Trump says he's working to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement but "has never been a NAFTA fan." He adds, "We'll see if we can make it reasonable."

Trump jokes to Sergio Marchionne (SEHR'-jee-oh mar-kee-OH'-nay) of Fiat Chrysler that "right now he's my favorite man in the room" because he's moving a plant from Mexico to Michigan.

___

10:25 a.m.

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and Cabinet officials on Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.

The auto industry wants to relax the standards, but not so much that they provoke a legal fight with California, which has power to impose its own stricter tailpipe pollution limits. Such a fight could bring two mileage standards in the U.S., forcing automakers to engineer and produce two versions of each of their vehicle models, driving up costs.

"The president will hear from the automaker CEOs about the impact of the rulemaking on the auto industry and their efforts to negotiate a 'National Program' with the state of California," Lindsay Walters, deputy White House press secretary, said in a statement.

