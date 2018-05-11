BPD searching for robbery suspects targeting elderly, teen victims

Investigators say the suspects fled in a gray Ford sedan with black rims. (Source: Birmingham Police Department)

Birmingham police are asking for help identifying suspects they say have been targeting elderly and teenage victims.

Authorities say the suspects have been connected to three robberies that occurred between May 6 and May 7, int he 2300 block of 1st Avenue South and the 3900 block of 4th Avenue South.

The suspects, described as a black male and a black female, are between 30 and 50-years-old. They used a gray Ford sedan with black rims to flee all three scenes.

The suspects allegedly targeted an 89-year-old, a 90-year-old disabled person and a teenager. Two of the robberies involved the use of force, and in the third, the male suspect brandished a gun.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Birmingham Police Department's robbery detectives at 205-254-1753.

