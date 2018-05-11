BPD searching for robbery suspects targeting elderly, teen victims

A 22-year-old man is in the Jefferson County Jail charged with attempted murder of a police officer and receiving stolen property.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are searching for a woman wanted in a harassment investigation.More >>
This is National Nurses Week, a time dedicated to honoring a group of professionals that may labor experts say is in high demand.More >>
Hoover police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex.More >>
Hot and dry to end the week! Temperatures will climb most places into the lower 90s. The plus today is that it is not going to be humid out. Tonight will be nice weather for camping and temperatures will fall back into the middle 60s.More >>
