Sony says its E3 press conference will focus in on four games

By Gabe Gurwin



E3 is now just a month away, and we’re always excited to watch Sony’s PlayStation conference, as it typically features a huge number of game announcements. This year, however, things will be a little bit different, as Sony will focus on four already-announced games during the show.

Sony’s conference will take place on Monday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET, a time slot that we have grown used to over the years. During the show, we’ll see extended looks at Death Stranding, The Last of Us: Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Ghost of Tsushima, according to SIE Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden.

This will likely be the first time we see actual gameplay from The Last of Us: Part II, as thus far Naughty Dog’s game has only had cinematics released to the public. In the latest PlayStation Blogcast, Layden called the game the “centerpiece” of its presentation, and said what Sony plans to show will give fans a “better understanding” of where Naughty Dog is going with the game.

We’d be very surprised to see gameplay from Death Stranding, though we’re still hoping to actually see Hideo Kojima’s weird science-fiction title in action during the show. At various media events so far, we’ve seen remarkably different elements of the game, including a man connected to a baby via an umbilical cord, a man living with a baby in his stomach, an evil soldier with zombie-like minions, and most importantly, Guillermo Del Toro.

One game Layden didn’t mention was Dreams from Media Molecule. The game allows players to create nearly any type of experience they want, and we were blown away by it when we saw it in 2017. Perhaps the entire show will be presented inside the game!

It doesn’t sound like Sony will be announcing any new first-party games during the conference, but you can expect third-party publishers and indie studios to reveal their own games during the show. Typically, we see companies such as Ubisoft, Square Enix, and Take-Two use Sony’s stage to announce something new, and there’s a pretty good chance of Activision using it to reveal the upcoming major Destiny 2 expansion.



